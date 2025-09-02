Taipei [Taiwan], September 2 (ANI): President William Lai on Tuesday highlighted the urgent need for Taiwan to strengthen its defence capabilities and foster national unity, warning that Beijing's growing military activities are aimed at undermining the "status quo" in the Taiwan Strait. His remarks, as reported by Taipei Times, came during an address to military officers in Taipei, where he described Taiwan's security outlook as "increasingly severe."

According to Taipei Times, Lai told the gathering, "Peace comes from the resolve to resist aggression and the strength to defend ourselves." He said China's Communist Party has repeatedly dispatched warplanes and naval vessels near Taiwan in recent years, conducting high-intensity drills while simultaneously engaging in "grey-zone" operations and psychological warfare.

Lai warned that such actions are "not only a threat to Taiwan's democracy and freedom, but also a challenge to the democratic world," Taipei Times stated. His statement comes just a day before Beijing is set to stage a grand military parade marking the anniversary of Japan's World War II surrender, an event expected to be attended by leaders from Russia, North Korea, and Iran.

Highlighting the importance of both military preparedness and public resilience, Lai said Taiwan must cultivate solidarity to defend its sovereignty and democratic system. "Only by fostering these qualities can we safeguard our nation's sovereignty and democracy," he stated.

The president also pointed to reforms implemented by his administration over the past year, including increased salaries and benefits for service members, along with higher defence spending and fresh investments in advanced military capabilities. These moves, he said, were designed to strengthen the nation's ability to deter external threats.

Concluding his speech, Lai expressed gratitude to Taiwan's armed forces for their vigilance in safeguarding airspace and territorial waters against Chinese incursions. As the Taipei Times reported, he praised military personnel for "shouldering the responsibility of defending the survival and development of the Republic of China (Taiwan). (ANI)

