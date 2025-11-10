Luanda [Angola], November 10 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu praised Angola for setting a strong global example in gender-inclusive governance, noting that over 39% of its Parliament members are women. She said this reflects remarkable commitment to equality and democratic empowerment.

Addressing the National Assembly of Angola, President Murmu highlighted the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Angola. Murmu said that the 40-year milestone provides an opportunity to deepen and broaden the historical ties shared by the two nations. India's democratic journey since independence, crediting the sacrifices of freedom fighters and the nation's commitment to reforms that have driven progress in agriculture, tourism and other key sectors.

She stressed that both India and Africa have built their development models on inclusivity and citizen-centric governance, ensuring that the voices of all people--rather than a select few--shape public policy.

Murmu said that she was especially delighted to witness this achievement as the women President of the world's largest democracy. India, too, had taken a historic step by enacting legislation reserving one-third of parliamentary and state legislature seats for women, enabling greater participation of women in national development. This reform strengthens the foundations of our democracy and opens new opportunities for inclusive governance policies.

President said that an Indian parliamentary delegation attended a major conference in Africa recently, during which Angola's rising international leadership and the continent's emerging industries were acknowledged.

She said that India-Angola ties are anchored in mutual benefit, with strong cooperation across defense, agriculture, food processing, energy and several new and emerging sectors. There are vast opportunities ahead and by harnessing them, we can further strengthen our partnership.

She also highlighted India's emphasis on quality legislation, transparency and public welfare, noting that the world's largest Parliament continues to encourage greater participation of women.

Drawing attention to India's experience in local governance, Murmu said that the Panchayati Raj system and urban local bodies have deepened democracy and boosted economic activity at the grassroots level. Angola's initiatives to strengthen local governance were described as a welcome step in the same direction.

The President said that India's Digital India initiative had transformed governance through technology-driven solutions and now serves as an inspiring model for many developing nations, including those in Africa.

Reaffirming India's long-standing support for peace efforts in Africa, she said that India's experience in truth-and-reconciliation mechanisms and peace-building could open new avenues of collaboration.

President Murmu also underscored growing cooperation in maritime security and the blue economy, calling it essential for ensuring a secure and prosperous future for citizens of both nations. The presence of distinguished delegates, reflects the shared commitment to advancing this strategic partnership.

It notable that Angola, as a rich-resource African state, has the potential to be a gateway for India into Southern Africa and the Atlantic coast. This visit to Angola is a clear signal of India's ambition to expand its footprint in Africa. (ANI)

