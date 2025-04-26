President Murmu attends Pope Francis' funeral in Vatican City

Vatican City, April 26 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu attended the funeral Mass of Pope Francis at Saint Peter's Square in Vatican City on Saturday, joining other world leaders in paying tribute to the late pontiff.

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, Minister of State for Minority Affairs, George Kurian and Deputy Speaker of the Goa Legislative Assembly, Joshua De Souza, who are part of the official Indian delegation, also attended the ceremony.

In a post on X, Randhir Jaiswal, Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, wrote, "President Droupadi Murmu attended the funeral Mass of His Holiness Pope Francis at Saint Peter's Square in Vatican City, along with other World leaders. President Murmu was accompanied by Minister Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju and Minister of State Minister for Minority Affairs, George Kurian at the ceremony."

