President Murmu confers Padma Shri for Literature to American author Stephen Knapp

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu conferred the Padma Shri award in the field of Literature on Monday to American author and researcher Stephen Knapp.

Knapp has been helping people from other countries understand India's spiritual depth.

In a post on X, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said, "President Droupadi Murmu presents Padma Shri in the field of Literature and Education to Shri Stephen Knapp. He is an American author, researcher, and speaker dedicated to promoting Indian traditions. He has been helping people of other countries to understand the spiritual depth of India."

https://x.com/rashtrapatibhvn/status/1916866063796412563

He has been a bridge between the East and West, helping millions understand the profound spiritual depth of India. His writings, lectures, and service to humanity have made him an important global ambassador for Indian culture.

Knapp's contributions to Indian culture include the writing of hundreds of articles and 55 books so far on Indian spirituality, Vedic traditions, and philosophy, such as "The Secret Teachings of the Vedas", "Proof of Vedic Culture's Global Existence", "The Heart of Hinduism," "Advancements of Ancient India's Vedic Culture," "Crimes Against India," and many others. These books provide insights into Indian culture and history and offer a spiritual roadmap for seekers worldwide.

He has explained ancient Indian scriptures such as the Bhagavad Gita, Srimad Bhagavatam, and the Upanishads, making them accessible to international audiences. Through his lectures and writings, Stephen Knapp has been an advocate of Indian spirituality and has tirelessly worked to dispel misconceptions about Indian Vedic culture, promote its universal appeal, and show how to apply the Dharmic traditions to uplift people everywhere.

Knapp's contribution to Indian culture is a testament to his unwavering devotion and commitment to spiritual enlightenment and cultural preservation. He recently won an award from the Hindu Mandir Empowerment Council (HMEC), and from the Vishva Hindu Parishad of America for a lifetime of contributions to the Hindu community. (ANI)

