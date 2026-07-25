President Murmu hails Indian diaspora in Romania as "'true representatives of India'"

Bucharest [Romania], July 25 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu commended the Indian community residing in Romania, describing them as "true representatives of India" whose accomplishments continuously bolster the nation's global relationships.

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Addressing a diaspora reception, President Murmu highlighted that the deep-rooted connection shared by the citizens of both nations serves as the strongest pillar of bilateral relations.

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She noted that cooperation between India and Romania has become significantly broader and more dynamic, with both governments actively collaborating on crucial global challenges, including sustainable development, climate change, counter-terrorism and the promotion of a rules-based, peaceful international order.

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The President further highlighted the conclusion of the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement in January as a historic milestone, stating that its swift implementation would substantially widen commercial engagement with EU member countries, including Romania.

Interacting with the gathering, President Murmu expressed her pleasure at witnessing the diaspora remain united while keeping the country's rich cultural heritage alive in Romania.

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"Your contribution to Romania's economy and society, and your efforts to promote Indian culture and values here, make you true representatives of India," she said.

Recognising their enduring bond with their homeland, she added, "Your achievements and your love for India make every Indian proud."

President Murmu praised the impact of Indian enterprises and professionals on the host country's economy, observing that a new wave of IT engineers, academics, researchers, medical professionals and students are increasingly establishing themselves in Romania.

"I am pleased to see that Indian companies and Indian professionals are making significant contributions to Romania's development while also creating new opportunities for cooperation between our two countries," President Murmu said.

She pointed out that vast potential remains to be unlocked in sectors such as defence, renewable energy, digital technology, education, research and healthcare.

Acknowledging the Romanian "Friends of India" present at the gathering, the President stated that their affinity for Indian art, culture and spiritual traditions acts as a crucial bridge connecting the two societies. She noted Romania's legacy of producing distinguished artists, musicians, writers and thinkers.

"India has always cherished diversity, dialogue and the pursuit of knowledge. It is heartening to see Yoga, Ayurveda, Indian dance, music, cinema and cuisine gaining popularity in Romania," she remarked.

Asserting that India is progressing with renewed self-assurance and resolve, she reiterated that the nation continues to rank among the world's fastest-growing major economies.

"Our vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047' is to build a prosperous, modern, self-reliant and inclusive India," she stated.

President Murmu, who arrived in Romania on Thursday for a state visit, marking the first visit by an Indian head of state to the nation in over 30 years, encouraged the overseas community to actively participate in India's growth narrative.

"Wherever you may live in the world, your experience, expertise and achievements contribute to India's progress and further strengthen our ties with countries across the globe," she said, reaffirming the government's unwavering commitment to the welfare of the diaspora.

"Let us continue to work together to build an even stronger India-Romania partnership founded on trust, shared prosperity and enduring friendship," she said. (ANI)

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