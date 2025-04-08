President Murmu highlights tech, innovation, digitisation as areas of cooperation between India-Portugal

Lisbon [Portugal], April 8 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu, who is on an official visit to Portugal, highlighted several avenues of collaboration between the two countries so as to firmly establish their dynamic and visionary partnership.

During her visit, President Murmu received the 'City Key of Honour' of Lisbon City from the Mayor of Lisbon at a function held at the City Hall of Lisbon, Portugal, on April 7.

Speaking on the occasion, President Murmu thanked the Mayor and the people of Lisbon for the gesture. She said that Lisbon is known for its open-mindedness, the warmth of its people and its culture, along with tolerance and respect for diversity. She was happy to note that Lisbon is a global city that is at the forefront of technological change, innovation, digital public infrastructure and digital transition. She said that in these areas India and Portugal could further cooperate, the President's Secretariat noted in an official statement.

On April 7, she attended a banquet hosted in her honour by the President of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa at Palacio da Ajuda, where in her banquet remarks, the President said that the cultural ties between our peoples span centuries, and these ties have left an indelible mark on our collective imagination. These include our shared past which is reflected in architecture, historical sites and languages, as well as our cuisines.

She highlighted the significance of this year as the two countries are celebrating 50 years of their bilateral relations.

The President's Secretariat noted that with the natural synergy and potential for cooperation in diverse fields, the historic ties are firmly on their way to becoming a dynamic and visionary partnership.

President Murmu was happy to note the steady and progressive growth in India-Portugal cooperation in various fields, including science and technology, defence, IT, start-ups, research, and educational and cultural cooperation.

The President said that as a knowledge-based economy, India is harnessing its strengths in areas such as science and technology, information and communication technology, digital public infrastructure, start-ups and innovation to create an inclusive and sustainable development model that benefits all. She stated that India considers Portugal as its partner in these efforts.

As per the statement, President Murmu appreciated Portugal's role in promoting India's relations with the European Union. She highlighted that it was during Portugal's Presidency of the European Union that the first India-EU Summit was held in 2000, and in May 2021, once again under the Portuguese Presidency, the historic "India-EU Plus 27" Leadership Summit took place in Portugal.

She expressed confidence that India-Portugal bilateral relations will become even closer and broader in the times to come and it will be beneficial not only for our people but for the entire world. (ANI)

