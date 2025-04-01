New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu hosted a banquet in honour of Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday. She welcomed him on his first State visit to India and said Chile is an "important partner" of India in Latin America.

President Murmu received President Boric at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and other leaders, including members of the high-level delegation from Chile, were present.

In her remarks at the banquet, President Murmu said Boric is an inspiration for all young leaders and expressed happiness to know about his political journey from student politics to presidency. She further said India and Chile's political and economic priorities are complementary.

She said, "I am delighted to welcome Chile President Gabriel Boric Font and his delegation on his first State visit to India. This maybe your first visit to India, but I have realised from meeting you that you have a deep understanding and interest in India. I hope you have had a very enjoyable time in India so far. I remember excellency, a few years ago, when you were elected as President of Chile, many of us here in India appreciated such young leader taking on the responsibility of the highest position of this country. I was happy to know about your political journey, from student politics to the presidency. I believe that it is important for more and more youth to take interest in the active politics. President Boric, you are indeed an inspiration for all young leaders.

"Even though India and Chile are geographically distant, we are closely linked to each other by our long-standing relationship which is rooted in mutual respect and shared democratic values. As both of our countries celebrate 75 years of establishment of diplomatic relations, your visit to India assumes even greater significance. Chile is an important partner for India in the Latin American region. Our political and economic priorities are complementary and we both are independent minded countries," she added.

She said that India and Chile have many opportunities to expand partnership in various sectors, including technological and cultural exchanges, trade and investment and people-to-people ties.

President Murmu said, "We have many opportunities to expand our partnership, from trade and investment, technological and cultural exchanges to people-to-people ties. In recent years, we have seen growing cooperation in all these areas. I am told that you have had extensive discussions on all these aspects with Prime Minister Modi today. I am sure your visit will further strengthen this relationship."

She stated that Indian community residing in Chile is involved in various sectors, from business to technology. She expressed confidence that President Boric's State visit to India will open a new chapter in bilateral tie.

President Murmu said, "Today, Indians in Chile are involved in all fields from business to technology. The Indian community in Chile is popularizing Indian cuisine, Yoga and Ayurveda and strengthening people-to-people ties. I hope that during dinner today, our friends from Chile will get a glimpse of the rich heritage of Indian art, cuisine and music. I am confident that your State visit to India will open a new chapter in our long-standing relations, benefiting the people of both our countries."

Earlier in the day, PM Narendra Modi held talks with President Boric at Hyderabad House in Delhi on Tuesday, describing Chile as an "important friend" of India in Latin America.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "India welcomes a special friend! It is a delight to host President Gabriel Boric Font in Delhi. Chile is an important friend of ours in Latin America. Our talks today will add significant impetus to the India-Chile bilateral friendship."

Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday for his first State visit to India, receiving a ceremonial welcome and a Guard of Honour. He was warmly received at the airport by Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita. (ANI)

