President Murmu hosts Seychelles President, says Joint Vision provides strong foundation for bilateral ties

New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Monday received Seychelles President Patrick Herminie at Rashtrapati Bhavan and hosted a banquet in his honour.

During the discussions, the two leaders underscored the immense potential to further deepen bilateral cooperation, with President Murmu noting that the newly adopted India-Seychelles Joint Vision for "Sustainability, Economic Growth and Security through Enhanced Linkages (SESEL)" provides a strong foundation for collaboration in the years ahead.

Welcoming President Herminie on his first State visit to India, President Murmu noted that India-Seychelles relations are rooted in mutual trust, respect, and a shared commitment to democracy and pluralism.

She emphasised the deep cultural links and historical connections between the two nations, noting that the Indian Ocean waves bind the peoples of both countries.

"President Droupadi Murmu received President Patrick Herminie of Seychelles at Rashtrapati Bhavan and hosted a banquet in his honour. The two leaders agreed that there is immense potential to further deepen the bilateral cooperation and that the "India-Seychelles Joint Vision for Sustainability, Economic Growth and Security through Enhanced Linkages" will provide a strong foundation for cooperation in the years ahead," the Rashtrapati Bhavan stated in a post on X.

President Murmu said that the visit is particularly significant as Seychelles celebrates 50 years of independence, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of India-Seychelles diplomatic relations.

She added that Seychelles holds a key place in India's MAHASAGAR Vision, which aims to strengthen cooperation through trade for development, capacity building, and mutual security. "India remains ever ready to meet Seychelles' developmental and security needs," she affirmed.

President Murmu expressed confidence that the Special Economic Package announced during the visit will provide fresh momentum to India-Seychelles cooperation across priority sectors, including health, infrastructure, education, defence, and capacity building.

Both leaders agreed on the vast potential to further enhance bilateral ties and reaffirmed their commitment to promoting peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indian Ocean Region.

Earlier today, India and Seychelles adopted the Joint Vision for SESEL and announced and signed a series of key Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and agreements covering health, maritime cooperation, digital transformation, capacity-building and cultural exchange.

According to the statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), PM Modi and President Herminie held comprehensive discussions on the full spectrum of bilateral relations today, during which both leaders reaffirmed that as close maritime neighbours, both nations share a special and time-tested partnership rooted in history, kinship and shared democratic values.

The Prime Minister also congratulated President Herminie on his victory in the October 2025 elections.

His visit is scheduled for around 100 days after Herminie's inauguration in the island nation.

As part of the visit, seven MoUs were signed, and several major announcements were also made.

PM Modi also announced a Special Economic Package of USD 175 million for Seychelles, comprising USD 125 million in a rupee-denominated Line of Credit (LOC) and USD 50 million in grant assistance, the MEA stated. (ANI)

