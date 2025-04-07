DT
Home / World / President Murmu launches postage stamps commemorating 50 years of India-Portugal diplomatic relations

President Murmu launches postage stamps commemorating 50 years of India-Portugal diplomatic relations

The stamps reflect the rich artistic and cultural heritage of India and Portugal, Rashtrapati Bhavan stated.
ANI
Updated At : 11:41 PM Apr 07, 2025 IST
Lisbon [Portugal], April 7 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu and her Portuguese counterpart Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa on Monday launched postage stamps commemorating 50 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The stamps reflect the "rich artistic and cultural heritage of India and Portugal," Rashtrapati Bhavan stated.

In a post on X, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said, "President Droupadi Murmu and President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa of Portugal graced the launch of postage stamps commemorating 50 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries. The stamps reflect the rich artistic and cultural heritage of India and Portugal, and feature vibrant folk attire from both countries: Rajasthan's distinctive Kalbeliya costume, and the traditional Viana do Castelo dress from Portugal."

Earlier in the day, she visited the Church of Santa Maria and laid wreath at the tomb of Luis Vaz de Camoes - the national poet of Portugal.

As per the Rashtrapati Bhavan, she also visited the Monastery of Jeronimos - a masterpiece of 16th-century architecture in Portugal.

She also visited the Monastery of Jeronimos - a masterpiece of 16th-century architecture in Portugal.

Murmu, in her joint statement with President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa of Portugal, said that her visit was significant as it occurred as the countries completed 50 years of their diplomatic relations.

Murmu said that over the years, their relations have evolved into a multifaceted and dynamic partnership.

Murmu said that the relations have been cemented by frequent high-level visits.

"These have been reinforced by frequent high-level visits and driven by the angle of growing commercial engagement as well. Our relation is based on mutual trust, understanding and support for each other on issues of core interest," she said.

She is visiting Portugal at the invitation of the President of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa. The visit is taking place after a gap of 27 years. The last State Visit took place in 1998 when President K R Narayanan visited Portugal. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

