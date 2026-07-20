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Home / World / President Murmu meets Moldova Parliament Speaker Igor Grosu, reaffirms commitment to stronger bilateral ties

President Murmu meets Moldova Parliament Speaker Igor Grosu, reaffirms commitment to stronger bilateral ties

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ANI
Updated At : 07:38 PM Jul 20, 2026 IST
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Chisinau [Moldova], July 20 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Monday met the President of the Parliament of Moldova, Igor Grosu, and members of the Moldova-India Parliamentary Friendship Group during her State Visit to the European nation, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to strengthening the growing India-Moldova partnership.

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In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "President Droupadi Murmu @rashtrapatibhvn met President of the Parliament of Moldova, Mr. Igor Grosu and members of the Moldova-India Parliamentary Friendship Group."

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He added, "President Murmu was accompanied by Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution Smt. Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya and Members of Parliament Dr. Dinesh Sharma and Shri Vijay Baghel."

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"Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the growing India-Moldova partnership," the post further stated.

Earlier in the day, President Murmu paid floral tributes at the Monument of Stefan cel Mare si Sfant in Moldova's capital, Chisinau.

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In another post on X, Randhir Jaiswal said, "President Droupadi Murmu @rashtrapatibhvn paid floral tributes at the Monument of Stefan cel Mare si Sfant in Chisinau."

"The monument commemorates his enduring contribution to the country's history," the post added.

Earlier, making the first-ever State visit by an Indian head of State to the Republic of Moldova, President Droupadi Murmu held extensive delegation-level talks with Moldovan President Maia Sandu on Monday, concluding with an agreement to aggressively expand bilateral cooperation across emerging technologies, agriculture, and clean energy.

The historic meeting at the Presidential Palace in Chisinau featured a grand ceremonial welcome and guard of honour. It was followed by a joint press statement outlining a highly modernised roadmap for trade, diplomatic education, and global infrastructure alliances.

Addressing a joint press statement at the Presidential Palace in Chisinau, President Murmu said, " We reviewed the progress made in recent years and agreed to deepen our cooperation in various sectors, which is crucial for the progress, prosperity, and well-being of our people."

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu was recieved by President of Moldova Maia Sandu at the Presidential Palace in Chisinau and accorded a ceremonial welcome and guard of honour upon her arrival.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan stated that the two leaders held productive and forward-looking discussions covering the entire spectrum of our bilateral partnership. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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