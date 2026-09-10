President Murmu meets Prince Rahim Aga Khan V, appreciates work under AKDN

New Delhi [India], September 10 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday met Prince Rahim Aga Khan V at Rashtrapati Bhavan and appreciated the work undertaken by the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN), highlighting the role of non-profit organisations in improving people's quality of life in partnership with governments.

In a post on X, the President’s Secretariat said that President Murmu appreciated the work of the AKDN, highlighting how non-profit organisations, in partnership with the government, can play a meaningful role in improving people's quality of life.

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"His Highness Prince Rahim Aga Khan V called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The President appreciated the work undertaken by the Aga Khan Development Network and said it demonstrates how non-profit organisations, working in partnership with the government, can improve people's quality of life," the post read.

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The meeting was part of Prince Rahim Aga Khan V's week-long visit to India, his first visit to the country since he assumed the position of the 50th hereditary Imam of the Shia Ismaili Muslims.

Following his meeting with President Murmu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also met Prince Rahim here and discussed ways to strengthen India's cooperation with the Aga Khan Development Network in several areas linked to sustainable development.

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"Pleased to meet His Highness Prince Rahim Aga Khan V in New Delhi. India cherishes its bond with the Aga Khan Development Network, tied by a shared commitment to human development. Our discussions focused on strengthening cooperation in social development, irrigation, cooperatives, natural farming—including millets—and solar energy. Reaffirmed our shared commitment to advancing these partnerships for sustainable development and the greater good of humanity," Shah said in a post on X.

The latest engagements come a day after Prince Rahim arrived in the national capital on Wednesday for his maiden visit to India since succeeding his late father, Prince Karim Al-Hussaini Aga Khan IV, as the 50th Imam of the Ismaili community in February 2025.

Earlier, Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan also met Prince Rahim at Uprashtrapati Bhavan, with the two discussing the Aga Khan Development Network's contributions to water and sanitation, women-led Self-Help Groups, education and community development.

The Vice-President said the two sides also discussed further strengthening cooperation between India and the AKDN in areas such as sports and education. He added that both leaders reaffirmed the need to eradicate radicalisation and underscored that dialogue remains the path to peace, stability and shared prosperity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also held talks with Prince Rahim during his visit, discussing ways to further strengthen India's partnership with the Aga Khan Development Network in healthcare, agriculture, rural development, youth and women's empowerment.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Happy to meet His Highness Prince Rahim Aga Khan V. Fondly recalled his father, the late Aga Khan IV, and his enduring contributions to development efforts. Discussed ways to further strengthen our partnership with the Aga Khan Development Network in healthcare, agriculture, rural development, youth and women empowerment."

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, Prince Rahim's visit through September 15 provides an opportunity to review ongoing cooperation between India and the Aga Khan Development Network, particularly in social development and heritage preservation.

The visit is also expected to explore possibilities for expanding joint efforts in community initiatives and broader development programmes.

Beyond New Delhi, Prince Rahim is scheduled to travel to Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Hyderabad to visit various community and development projects operated by the Aga Khan Development Network.

The series of high-level meetings has underlined the longstanding development partnership between India and the AKDN, with discussions spanning social development, education, agriculture, healthcare, sustainability and community welfare.

Prince Rahim assumed the position of the 50th Imam of the Shia Imami Ismaili community in February 2025 following the passing of his father, Prince Karim Al-Hussaini Aga Khan IV, in accordance with the succession traditions of the community.

His ongoing India visit is therefore significant both as his first visit to the country in his new role and as an opportunity to build on decades of engagement between India and the Aga Khan Development Network. (ANI)

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