New Delhi [India], May 3 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu received Angola's President Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco at Rashtrapati Bhavan and hosted a banquet in his honour on Saturday, a statement by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Murmu congratulated Angola on taking over as Chair of the African Union.

In a post on X, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said, "President Droupadi Murmu received President Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco of Angola at Rashtrapati Bhavan and hosted a banquet in his honour. The President congratulated Angola on taking over as Chair of the African Union. Both leaders agreed that this historic state visit, the first from either side in nearly four decades, will open a new chapter in the long-standing ties between India and Angola."

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Lourenco, at Hyderabad House.

PM Modi, along with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, also held a bilateral meeting with President Lourenco at Hyderabad House.

Sharing a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote, "Fostering India-Angola special relationship. PM @narendramodi warmly received President Mr. Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco of Angola at Hyderabad House ahead of their bilateral talks."

Earlier, EAM Jaishankar had also met with Angolan President during his state visit to India. He further said that the meeting between PM Modi and Angolan President is expected to strengthen cooperation not just between India and Angola, but also boost India-Africa relations.

Sharing a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Honored to call-on President Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco of Angola during his State Visit to India. Value his warm sentiments for India and guidance for taking forward our partnership. Confident that his talks with PM @narendramodi later today will chart new avenues of growth for India-Angola & India-Africa ties."

Lourenco, earlier in the day, received a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan. President Droupadi Murmu, PM Modi, EAM Jaishankar and others were also present. (ANI)

