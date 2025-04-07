President Murmu recieves "Key of Honour" of Lisbon City in Portugal

Lisbon [Portugal], April 7 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Monday was presented with the "Key of Honour" of Lisbon City at the historic Camara Municipal de Lisboa (City Hall) in Portugal.

The ceremony was attended by several eminent citizens of Lisbon, including the diplomatic corps and representatives of the Indian and Indo-Portuguese community.

While speaking at the handing over ceremony of City Key of Honour of Lisbon at Lisbon, Murmu said, "We are working to make India a developed country, 'Viksit Bharat', by 2047, which will be a prosperous, inclusive and developed society with a human-centric approach."

She added that Portugal has been an essential partner of India in promoting its ties with the European Union.

"Portugal has been an important partner of India in promoting our relations with the European Union and Lusophone countries. Cultural ties between India and Portugal go back centuries, and have left a lasting mark on our everyday lives," she said.

Earlier in the day, Murmu held extensive discussions with President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa of Portugal and discussed various aspects of India-Portugal relations.

In a post on X, Rashtrapati Bhavan said, "President Droupadi Murmu held extensive discussions with President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa of Portugal. The two leaders discussed various aspects of India-Portugal relations, as well as global and regional issues of shared interest. Both leaders agreed that the bilateral relationship is based on mutual trust, understanding and cooperation on important issues, including at the multilateral level. They agreed to further strengthen the long-standing ties in several areas including trade and investment, IT, renewable energy and connectivity."

She is visiting Portugal at the invitation of President of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa. The visit is taking place after a gap of 27 years. The last State Visit took place in 1998 when President K R Narayanan visited Portugal. (ANI)

