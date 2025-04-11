President Murmu returns to Delhi following state visit to Portugal, Slovakia

New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu returned to New Delhi after completing a four-day state visit to Portugal and Slovakia, where she held high-level meetings aimed at strengthening India's bilateral ties with both nations.

President Murmu went to Slovakia at the invitation of Slovakian President Peter Pellegrini. It was the first visit by an Indian president to Slovakia in 29 years. She arrived in Slovakia after completing the first leg of her visit in Portugal.

President Murmu on Thursday (local time) highlighted the growing cultural ties between India and Slovakia while addressing the Indian community at a reception in Slovakia's capital during her two-day State visit to the country.

During her address, President Murmu mentioned the popularity of Indian heritage, traditions, and practices, such as Yoga, Ayurveda, and Indian cuisine in Slovakia, noting that these cultural exchanges reflect the strengthening of relations between the two nations.

She further emphasised India's inclusive growth, ensuring benefits for all sections of society.

"It is heartening to see that India's heritage and traditions are quite popular among our Slovak friends. From Yoga and Ayurveda to Indian cuisine, the love for Indian culture evident in Slovakia is a testimony to the growing strong ties between the people of the two countries. Our growth has not only been inspiring but also inclusive, ensuring that it benefits all sections of society," the President said.

The Ministry of External Affairs, on the occasion, took to X, and stated, "Connecting with the India-Slovakia living bridge! President Droupadi Murmu addressed the vibrant Indian diaspora at a community reception organised in Bratislava. In her address, President highlighted India's growth story & advancements and also commended the Indian community for their contribution in deepening the India-Slovakia ties."

Earlier, President Murmu was conferred with the Doctorate Honoris Causa degree by the Constantine the Philosopher University in Slovakia. (ANI)

