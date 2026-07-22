DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / President Murmu visits Mother Teresa Memorial in Skopje with North Macedonia counterpart

President Murmu visits Mother Teresa Memorial in Skopje with North Macedonia counterpart

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:23 PM Jul 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Skopje [North Macedonia], July 22 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu, along with her North Macedonian counterpart Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, visited the Memorial House of Mother Teresa in Skopje on Wednesday to pay tribute to the Nobel Peace Prize laureate.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The two leaders visited the memorial in the capital city, honouring Mother Teresa, who was born in Skopje in 1910 and resided there until 1928.

Advertisement

Continuing their joint cultural engagements in the capital on Wednesday, President Murmu and her counterpart Siljanovska-Davkova also jointly unveiled a bust of Mahatma Gandhi at the Skopje Museum.

Advertisement

Highlighting the significance of the unveiling, the Rashtrapati Bhavan stated in a post on X, "The President expressed confidence that the bust will stand as a lasting symbol of friendship between India and North Macedonia and of the common commitment of both countries to peace, tolerance and humanity."

These commemorative events followed a series of high-level bilateral and parliamentary engagements held as part of the Indian Head of State's official itinerary in Skopje.

During her visit, President Murmu delivered an address to the Assembly of North Macedonia, held bilateral talks with President Siljanovska-Davkova and addressed the India-North Macedonia Business Forum.

Delegation-level discussions between the two leaders took place at Villa Vodno on Tuesday, focusing on strengthening bilateral ties alongside key regional and global issues.

Prior to the formal talks, the Indian President was accorded a ceremonial welcome and a full guard of honour.

Reflecting on the meeting, the Rashtrapati Bhavan posted on X, "President Droupadi Murmu was warmly received by President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova of North Macedonia at Villa Vodno, Skopje on her first State Visit to the country. She was accorded a ceremonial welcome and guard of honour. The two leaders discussed full range of bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. They reaffirmed deep and friendly bilateral ties, grounded in shared democratic values and mutual respect."

Paying homage to North Macedonia's historical heritage, President Murmu also laid a wreath at the Grave of Goce Delchev at the Church of Saint Spas in Skopje.

Later on Tuesday, North Macedonia's Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski hosted an official luncheon in honour of the visiting Indian President.

North Macedonia marks the second destination of President Murmu's ongoing three-nation visit.

The visit will conclude in Romania from July 23 to 25, at the invitation of President Nicusor Dan, representing the first visit by an Indian President to the nation in over thirty years. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts