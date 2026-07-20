New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): As India looks toward the next 25 years of its growth journey, President Droupadi Murmu's historic visit to Moldova has set a clear goal, i.e to boost economic ties through the "3 Ts": Trade, Technology, and Talent.

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Marking the first time an Indian President has visited Moldova since diplomatic ties began in 1992, the trip is being viewed as a major turning point for business between the two nations.

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During a special press briefing, Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (West) Sibi George said that the President's visit, the first time an Indian President has set foot in the Republic of Moldova since diplomatic relations began in 1992, signals a decisive upgrade in economic ties.

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"It is a historic visit given that it is the first visit by the Indian President to Moldova, which shows the importance we attach to our relationship with this country. In terms of deliverables, first and foremost, one of our objectives is part of the 3 Ts program which I mentioned. And so trade is important. Yes, the trade figures at present are very small. There are multiple factors for that. But one of the objectives and one of the deliverables is a determination by both countries to double the trade in the next few years," he said.

The two countries are aiming to double their current trade volume in the coming years. MEA expressed confidence that India's recent Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the European Union will act as a bridge, helping India and Moldova work more closely together on commerce.

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"Our entering into the India-EU FTA also will help in that process. I think it would also touch upon the other question which you raised about Moldova-EU. You know, Moldova, as you are aware, that it is a candidate country for the EU, and in the discussions it came across that they are working towards becoming part of the EU process. Already they have some kind of special arrangement with the EU which helps in their trade engagement with the EU. As far as we are concerned, definitely this process, ongoing process will help us, you know, our engagement," he added.

Beyond traditional commerce, MEA noted that the visit cemented India's role in Moldova's critical infrastructure. Indian firms are already deeply embedded in the nation's energy landscape.

"If you look at the current usage of energy in Moldova, as concerned, I'm told that 70% of the network is constructed, is built by an Indian company," said Secretary George.

Looking ahead, the two nations are moving to integrate new-age sectors, with Indian companies expressing keen interest in AI, IT consulting, and renewable energy. India has announced it will double the number of training slots for Moldovan professionals under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) program.

"Honorable President also announced the doubling of ITEC training slots for Moldova, including specialised programs in AI (Artificial Intelligence). In addition, Moldova has been offered to participate in the forthcoming professional course for foreign diplomats at the Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service, focusing again on Artificial Intelligence and cyber diplomacy. These were welcomed by the Moldovan side," MEA noted.

According to the Government of India, the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Programme, ITEC for short, is the leading capacity building platform of the Ministry Of External Affairs, Government of India. Instituted in 1964, ITEC is one of the oldest institutionalised arrangements for international capacity building, having trained more than 200,000 officials from 160+ countries in both the civilian and defence sectors.

The professionals and people from ITEC partner countries are offered unique training courses in different centres of excellence in India, which empower them with not just professional skills but prepare them for an increasingly globalised world.

Building on India's vast and rich network of governance- and development-related expertise available in higher educational institutions and training facilities, ITEC offers nearly 10,000 fully funded in-person training opportunities through nearly 400 courses offered at 100+ eminent institutes in India each year.

The ITEC programme is fully funded by the Government of India.

Following the conclusion of her single-day visit to Moldova, President Murmu will proceed to North Macedonia for a two-day stay spanning July 21 to 22, registering another diplomatic first for an Indian President. (ANI)

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