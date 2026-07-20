New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): India has recognised Moldova as a vital strategic partner in New Delhi's deepening engagement with Europe, as the nation strides forward in its "Amrit Kaal" journey, the 25-year roadmap to becoming a developed Viksit Bharat by 2047.

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During a special breifing by the Ministry of External Affairs, Secretary (West) Sibi George framed President Droupadi Murmu's state visit to Moldova as a "new and promising chapter" for both nations, noting that it serves to align the two nations on long-term sustainable development goals.

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"The state visit reaffirmed the shared resolve of India and Moldova to build a stronger, broader, and more substantive partnership rooted in democratic values, mutual respect, and a common aspiration of peace and prosperity," said Secretary (West) Sibi George.

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The MEA secretary said that one of the key parts of the relationship is the thousands of Indians who call Moldova home for their studies. The human element of this growing alignment is anchored by the 2,000 Indian medical students currently residing in Moldova, who serve as a vibrant bridge between the two societies.

"We are seeing that the number of Indians traveling to this part of the world has significantly increased. A country like Moldova has 2,000 Indian students studying medicine, which is which is very important," he stated, adding that because of this large community, "there is always a demand, request from the general public and also from the government side to have some kind of connectivity."

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The diplomatic focus also extended to global challenges. Moldova is already a part of the India-led International Solar Alliance, and during the visit, MEA stated that President Murmu invited Moldova to join other important groups like the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) and the Global Biofuels Alliance.

Both leaders also used the opportunity to discuss the need for reforms in global organisations like the United Nations and emphasised their joint stance against global terrorism.

"Both sides discussed opportunities in solar energy, sustainable technologies, and climate-resilient development. Honorable President also invited Moldova to join India's other flagship multilateral initiatives, including the CDRI (Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure) and the Global Biofuels Alliance, reflecting the growing convergence between our two countries on sustainable development priorities. The reform of multilateral organizations, particularly the United Nations, also came up during the discussions. They also discussed the importance of fight against global terrorism," the MEA stated.

In a powerful symbolic gesture, President Murmu presented a bust of Mahatma Gandhi to the President of Moldova.

"The bust will stand as an enduring symbol of the universal relevance of Mahatma Gandhi's message," Secretary George said.

Reflecting on the various engagements of the President in Moldova during her visit, the MEA said that, "These engagements highlighted the important role of parliamentary democracy in deepening mutual understanding, strengthening institutional linkages, and bringing the two democratic societies closer together."

The MEA further stated that the President's historic one-day visit concluded with a strong message of friendship.

"The state visit reaffirmed the shared resolve of India and Moldova to build a stronger, broader, and more substantive partnership rooted in democratic values, mutual respect, and a common aspiration of peace and prosperity," Secretary George added. (ANI)

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