President of Angola to visit India from May 1-4 on first state visit in 38 years

New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): President of Angola, Joao Manuel Goncalves Laurenco, will pay a state visit to India from May 1 to 4 at the invitation of President Droupadi Murmu, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday.

President Laurenco will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including several Ministers, senior officials, business houses, and the media.

According to an MEA statement, this will be President Laurenco's first ever bilateral State visit to India, and a visit of the President of Angola to India in 38 years.

The visit comes as India and Angola are celebrating the 40th anniversary of their diplomatic relations this year.

President Laurenco will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan on May 3.

He will hold discussions with President Murmu, who will host a banquet in honour of the visiting dignitary. Besides, President Laurenco will have delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, who will also host a luncheon in his honour. A number of MoUs/ Agreements are expected to be signed during the visit, which shall give a fillip to bilateral relations.

On May 4, President Laurenco will participate in a business event in New Delhi, aimed at promoting investment and commercial linkages between the two countries, the MEA said.

India and Angola enjoy warm and friendly relations built over the years.

The bilateral relations are underpinned by a vibrant energy partnership. Bilateral trade between the two countries has been growing and reached USD 4.192 billion during 2023-2024. The MEA underscored that initiatives such as Development Partnership, Capacity-Building Cooperation and Defence relationship have also been expanding. Both countries support each other's candidature at various multilateral fora, including in the UN. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)