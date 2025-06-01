"President of Malaysia strongly condemned Pahalgam attack": JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], June 1 (ANI): JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, leader of an all-party delegation, said Malaysia strongly condemned the Pahalgam attack and supported India's fight against terrorism.

Advertisement

Jha added that countries like Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Indonesia have also supported India's stance during their visits.

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Sanjay Kumar Jha said, "Our first visit was to Japan and it was an important country because so many trades of ours happen with Japan...Japan endorsed the stance of the country...Then we went to South Korea...they also appreciated and supported us...in Singapore also...we had positive talks...Jakarta has the highest Muslim population in the world...their stand against terrorism was in support of India...the whole world has criticised the Pahalgam attack".

Advertisement

The delegation asked Malaysia and Indonesia for their support in bringing Pakistan back to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) list.

"We will be in Malaysia till the day after tomorrow...the President of Malaysia has strongly condemned (Pahalgam attack)...we have made two requests, the first one is that we are not part of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) even though India has a large Muslim population...Pakistan keeps passing resolutions against us...so we have sought support from Malaysia and Indonesia...Pakistan needs to be brought back to the FATF list, so we have kept this demand before all the countries to consider this and extend support to this. Malaysia has supported us in getting a permanent membership in the UN Security Council...," Jha said.

Advertisement

Additionally, the all-party delegation visited Ramkrishna Mission and paid floral tribute to the statue of Swami Vivekananda.

The delegation, led by JD-U MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, includes Aparajita Sarangi (BJP), TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, Brij Lala (BJP), John Brittas (CPI-M), Pradan Baruah (BJP), Hemang Joshi (BJP), Salman Khurshid, and Mohan Kumar.

The delegation aims to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism while engaging with leaders in Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Republic of Korea, and Singapore.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack by Pak-sponsored terrorists, in which 26 people were brutally killed. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the elimination of over 100 terrorists affiliated with groups including Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)