President Pezeshkian says Iranians will stand by leadership "until the end" amid ongoing conflict

Tehran [Iran], August 8 (ANI): President Masoud Pezeshkian underscored that Iranians would stand by any decision taken by the country's leadership (Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei) "until the end", as the military conflict involving Iran continues and the status of commercial maritime transit through the Strait of Hormuz remains a major point of contention, as reported by Iran's Fars News Agency.

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Speaking in remarks cited by Fars News Agency, Pezeshkian said, "Whatever decision the leadership takes, we will stand by it until the end," adding that decisions on whether to continue fighting should be left to the country's military commanders and leadership.

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"Whether we fight or not, the war commanders know better than you and me. They know their own capabilities. The Leadership will decide, and whatever decision they take, we will stand by it until the end," he said.

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Pezeshkian said the government's role was to ensure the necessary supplies and support rather than determine military strategy. "The duty is not to wage war against the government; neither is it with the government in law, nor is it with the government in continuation. The government is the place that must provide the supplies," he said.

He also expressed his willingness to continue serving despite the risks associated with the conflict, saying, "We stand firm to the death. Martyrdom is the sweetest thing that I, as your humble servant, now yearn for."

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Pezeshkian further said he was not afraid of either fighting or remaining in his position during the conflict.

"I'm not afraid of fighting or staying; not only am I not afraid, but quite often we put ourselves in danger by doing so," he said.

Referring to the possibility of being targeted, Pezeshkian said he would continue carrying out his duties despite the threat. "I, for instance, can't just step back from work, skip meetings, and stop following through. Now, it's possible that one day they'll assassinate us; well, let them do it.

Meanwhile, on Friday, in an interview with Iranian state television, Pezeshkian also dismissed speculation regarding internal discord between the civilian administration and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), asserting that Tehran remains "united" and "cohesive".

"There is no rift between the government and the armed forces. Iran is united and cohesive, and sowing division is what the country's enemies want. Our fighters amazed the world," he said.

Addressing internal political speculation earlier in the week, Pezeshkian refuted claims of his resignation, declaring he would "continue his work resolutely". The clarification followed reports alleging "divisions" within the Iranian establishment regarding the 14-point MoU. (ANI)

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