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Home / World / President Putin meets Xi Jinping on sidelines of SCO Summit, says ready to work with Beijing to make visa-free regime permanent

President Putin meets Xi Jinping on sidelines of SCO Summit, says ready to work with Beijing to make visa-free regime permanent

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ANI
Updated At : 07:17 PM Aug 31, 2026 IST
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Bishkek [Kyrgyzstan], August 31 (ANI): Russian President Vladimir Putin met with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Monday on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

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In a post on X, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the two leaders held a bilateral meeting.

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"On August 31, President of Russia Vladimir Putin & President of China Xi Jinping held a meeting in Bishkek," the Ministry said.

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President Putin said at the meeting that his country is ready to work with China to make the bilateral visa-free regime permanent if Beijing considers this possible and useful, according to Russian News Agency TASS.

"We are ready to work together to make the visa-free regime permanent if the Chinese side considers this possible and useful," Putin said, the report stated.

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President Putin noted that visa-free travel had helped increase tourist flows between the countries by 43% in the first half of the year.

The Chinese President also met with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

President Mirziyoyev said in a post on X that they discussed strengthening of cooperation between the two countries.

"On the sidelines of the #SCO summit, President Shavkat #Mirziyoyev held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in #Bishkek. The leaders discussed further strengthening multifaceted cooperation between #Uzbekistan and #China across key areas," he said.

Earlier, President Jinping also met with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov. "President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov @sadyrzhaparovkg held talks with President Xi Jinping. President Xi noted that in recent years, China-Kyrgyzstan relations have developed by leaps and bounds," Mao Ning, Spokesperson of the China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in a post on X.

"The signing of the treaty between China and Kyrgyzstan on permanent good-neighbourliness, friendship and cooperation will provide an important foundation for the two countries to enjoy lasting friendship and unwavering mutual support," the post added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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