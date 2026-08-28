DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / President Putin to hold talks with PM Modi on sidelines of SCO on Aug 31: Kremlin says discussion between leaders to continue at BRICS Summit

President Putin to hold talks with PM Modi on sidelines of SCO on Aug 31: Kremlin says discussion between leaders to continue at BRICS Summit

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:28 PM Aug 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Moscow [Russia], August 28 (ANI): Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 31 on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek, with the two leaders expected to continue their discussions at the upcoming BRICS Summit in New Delhi, the Kremlin said on Friday, according to TASS.

Advertisement

TASS, citing Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov, said Putin is scheduled to hold nine bilateral meetings during the SCO Summit, describing major international gatherings as an opportunity for leaders to maintain bilateral contacts.

Advertisement

"Major international events provide a good opportunity for bilateral contacts and bilateral meetings. Naturally, we always take advantage of this opportunity. It will be done this time too," Ushakov said.

Advertisement

"As of now, we have scheduled nine bilateral meetings for our President," he added, as quoted by TASS.

Ushakov said Putin would meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on August 31 before holding talks with PM Modi.

Advertisement

"After meeting with the Chinese leader, our President will meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Incidentally, this meeting will be quite interesting, as we agreed to discuss several important issues there," he said.

The Kremlin aide said the leaders will "continue" their discussions in New Delhi at the BRICS summit on September 12-13.

"Our countries enjoy a privileged strategic partnership. We cooperate very closely, one might say, in all areas of cooperation. Recently, our president received the Indian Foreign Minister, who was visiting Moscow. We also had a very useful conversation, and these contacts will continue," he said, as quoted by TASS.

Ushakov said the upcoming talks would cover several important issues, without specifying the agenda.

MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George told reporters on Thursday that a meeting between PM Modi and President Putin had been scheduled on the sidelines of the SCO Summit.

"We are working on a few bilateral meetings depending on the availability of time and convenience; the meetings will be held, and as and when the meetings are scheduled, it will be conveyed to you. A meeting is scheduled between the leaders of India and Russia on the sidelines of the summit," George said.

He said the two leaders were expected to review the broader India-Russia bilateral relationship during their meeting.

PM Modi is scheduled to visit Uzbekistan from August 29 to August 30 for a state visit at the invitation of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, before travelling to Bishkek in the Kyrgyz Republic from August 31 to September 1 to attend the 26th SCO Summit.

According to the MEA, the SCO Summit marks the 25th anniversary of the organisation, of which India has been a full member since 2017. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts