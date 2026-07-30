President to former monarch, Nepal leaders urge unity as violence in southern plains claims two lives in five days

Kathmandu [Nepal], July 30 (ANI): Amid the continued violence that had spiralled and gripped Nepal's southern plains, the country's top political figures, including President Ram Chandra Paudel, CPN-UML chairman KP Sharma Oli and former King Gyanendra Shah, have appealed for calm, unity and restraint, warning against the deepening of social and communal tensions.

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The unrest, which has gripped parts of the Madhesh region bordering India, has claimed two lives in five days and prompted authorities to impose curfews in at least three districts of Madhesh Province following clashes between two groups in Sunsari District.

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In a statement issued on Thursday, President Paudel expressed deep concern over the recent tense situation.

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He urged all political parties, civil society organisations and citizens to safeguard Nepal's centuries-old tradition of social, religious and ethnic harmony.

"Social, religious, and ethnic harmony, tolerance, reconciliation, and brotherhood that have existed for centuries are the identity and tradition of our country. I urge all political parties, civil society, and all Nepali brothers and sisters to maintain peace and order and strengthen national unity. I also urge all stakeholders to investigate the truth of the incident, take strict action against the culprits, and be vigilant to prevent such incidents from recurring in the future," the President said.

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Paudel also extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

CPN-UML chairman KP Sharma Oli, in a statement, strongly emphasised the need for national unity and peace.

"Problems cannot be solved through conflict and violence. Dialogue, consensus, and responsible cooperation will provide a way for the country to overcome the current complexities," Oli said.

He appealed to all sections of society to unite in the larger interest of the nation.

"At a time when the nation's existence, peace and security, and social harmony are facing challenges, I sincerely call upon all political parties, civil society, intellectuals, and leaders of various religious and social communities to unite for the national interest and peace," the CPN-UML chairman stated.

Oli also criticised the government's "indifference, excessive use of force, and silence" at a sensitive time for national security and social order, describing such conduct as highly suspicious and condemnable.

Former King Gyanendra Shah also expressed concern over the communal tensions in Sunsari. In a goodwill message issued from Nirmal Niwas, the private residence of the former King, Shah urged all Nepalis to preserve mutual harmony, tolerance and social unity.

He noted that Nepal's identity and global recognition stem from its multi-ethnic, multilingual, multi-religious and multicultural character.

"We Nepalis have lived together with mutual respect, happiness and affection since the beginning of Nepal's formation. This unique religious, cultural and social character has earned us respect around the world," the statement read.

"We must not allow this national identity and pride to be weakened."

Shah expressed sadness over the loss of lives and property due to conflicts in Sunsari and their impact on the Koshi region and parts of the Tarai. He called on Nepalis across the country to unite.

"Wherever we live, we must all unite as Nepalis. This is the need of today," he said.

Curfew has been imposed in at least three districts of Madhesh Province bordering India in southern Nepal till Thursday evening as violence spilt over following a clash between two groups in Sunsari District. (ANI)

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