President Trump hosts Iftar dinner, says 'keeping our promises to Muslim community'

Washington, DC [US], March 29 (ANI): US President Donald Trump hosted an Iftar dinner at the White House, marking the Islamic holy month of Ramzan.

During the event, Trump expressed his appreciation for the Muslim community and stated, 'We are keeping our promises to the community,' adding that 'while I'm president, I will be there for you.'

President Trump hosts Iftar Dinner. 'We’re keeping our promises to the Muslim community. My administration is engaged in relentless diplomacy to forge lasting peace in the Middle East, building on the historic Abraham Accords... While I’m president, I will be there for you.' pic.twitter.com/ZIf4n2xDfP — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 28, 2025

Sharing some pictures of the Iftar party on X, The White House wrote, "President Trump hosts Iftar Dinner... 'We're keeping our promises to the Muslim community. My administration is engaged in relentless diplomacy to forge lasting peace in the Middle East, building on the historic Abraham Accords... While I'm president, I will be there for you."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Ambassadors and diplomats of Muslim-majority nations hailed India's strong ties with the Islamic world, emphasising how these relationships have deepened under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership over the past decade.

The ambassadors and diplomats of 19 Muslim-majority nations had gathered at the 'Sadbhavana Iftar' hosted by the Indian Minorities Federation (IMF) at the residence of Rajya Sabha MP and IMF Convener Satnam Singh Sandhu in New Delhi on Thursday evening.

Advertisement

The event was attended by ambassadors and diplomats from Somalia, Morocco, Afghanistan, Syria, Gambia, Mali, Bangladesh, Sudan, Djibouti, Algeria, Malawi, Cameroon, Chad, Guinea, Iraq, Cote d'Ivoire, Tanzania, Nigeria, Iran, and the UAE. Also present were Islamic scholars, religious leaders, intellectuals, and social reformers, including Majid Alnekhailawi, Maulana Syed Kalbe Rushaid Rizvi, Haji Syed Salman Chishty, and IMF co-founder Himani Sood.

Before breaking their fast, attendees offered prayers for peace, harmony, and prosperity in India and across the world.

Addressing the gathering, ambassadors from Muslim-majority nations highlighted India's strong ties with the Islamic world. They noted India's growing engagement with South Asia, Central Asia, and the Middle East, particularly in strengthening security and economic cooperation.

Notably, Iftar is the meal eaten after sunset during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, also known as Ramzan. It is a time to break their day-long fast and is often a social occasion where families and friends gather to share food and company. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)