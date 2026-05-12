Pressure builds on UK PM Starmer as first member of his govt resigns over losses in local elections
Housing, communities and local government minister Miatta Fahnbulleh stepped down and urged Starmer "to do the right thing for the country"
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Prime Minister Keir Starmer lost the first member of his government Tuesday as he faced pressure to step down following losses in local elections.
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Housing, communities and local government minister Miatta Fahnbulleh stepped down and urged Starmer "to do the right thing for the country" and set a timetable to step aside.
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Fahnbulleh, a junior minister who is considered to be on the left of the party, said she was proud of her service but the government had not acted with the vision, pace and mandate for change it had been given by voters.
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"Nor have we governed as a Labour Party clear about our values and strong in our convictions," she said.
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