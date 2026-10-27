"Pressure on Russia needed to change situation":Zelenskyy calls for support after missile strike in Kyiv injures 12

Kyiv [Ukraine], October 27 (ANI): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday said that 12 people had been injured during a Russian strike on a university campus. Zelenskyy claimed that Russia had fired as many as 16 ballistic missiles in it attack overnight.

“The number of people injured in the Russian strike on a university campus and the surrounding area yesterday evening has risen to 12. Five of them are students and university staff. While emergency services were helping people and dealing with the aftermath of the first strike, the Russians used ballistic missiles again. In total, 16 ballistic missiles were launched overnight. More than 280 drones as well. Tragically, there have been casualties and hits in Kyiv, including on the South Bridge. A serious escalation in Russia’s operation against our logistics," he said.

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The Ukrainian President renewed his call for European Nations and the US to offer 'real' support to Ukraine and put pressure on Russia.

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"There were also strikes on the Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Odesa, Chernihiv, Sumy, Donetsk, Kherson, and Chernivtsi regions. Almost everywhere, Russia’s targets were the energy sector, logistics, and ordinary urban infrastructure. The artificial and prolonged delays in the delivery of interceptor packages for Patriot and NASAMS systems, which unfortunately have occurred recently, are directly helping Russia achieve the objectives of its terrorist campaign. Every such delay means another Russian strike on one facility or another. Unfortunately, strikes are taking place every day. Russia is constantly taking new steps toward escalation. Pressure on Russia and real support for Ukraine are needed to change the situation. I thank everyone who truly supports our efforts to protect lives and understands the importance of support packages arriving on time. We must bring peace closer and save lives," he said.

Earlier the Ukrainian President also urged world leaders to help Ukraine acquire weapon systems that could destroy the Russian missiles, saying that Ukraine must not be left to face this alone.

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"It is important that our partners understand that Ukraine needs the proper tools to destroy Russian ballistic missile launchers. This would be the most effective way to save lives. It is important that the world sees that Russia is showing nothing but a desire to kill and continue waging war. Ukraine must not be left to face this alone, and it is solely Russia’s fault that the war is still going on and people are still dying. Please take care of yourselves. All partners should stand with Ukraine – with the protection of lives," he said.

On October 23, Speaking to Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia and Ukraine could still achieve peace.

"I think we can reach an agreement... But if someone wants it differently, fine, it will be different. But in any case, we will achieve our objectives, and all the goals of the special military operation will be achieved," he said. (ANI)

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