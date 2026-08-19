'Pretty sure India will be there with us in this election': Palestinian envoy Abu Shawesh ahead of upcoming polls

New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): Palestinian Ambassador to India Abdullah Mohammad Abu Shawesh on Wednesday expressed confidence that India will be invited to send observers for the upcoming Palestinian elections, pointing to past traditions of international participation in monitoring Palestinian polls.

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Highlighting ongoing preparations to hold elections across Gaza, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem, Abu Shawesh noted that Palestinian authorities have already initiated voter registration and begun talks to form political coalitions, hoping to hold elections before the end of the year.

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"We hope that this time, with some pressure from the international community, we will be able to convene this election in Gaza, the West Bank, including East Jerusalem. We already started the registration of our people for the upcoming election. And many of the Palestinian political leaders started even talking to each other of how to create their own coalition for the upcoming election. I hope that before the end of this year, we will be able as Palestinians to start, or to implement our election," he said.

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When asked specifically about the presence of an Indian observer delegation, Ambassador Abu Shawesh highlighted a historical precedent of broad international engagement in monitoring Palestinian elections.

"I'm not pretty sure who we are going to invite, but in the previous elections, we already invited many from all around the globe. And this time, for sure, India, will be there with us in this election," Ambassador Abu Shawesh told ANI.

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Detailing the broader context of the upcoming vote, the envoy reiterated that Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas had announced elections back in the 2020-2021 period, but implementation was stalled due to Israeli resistance regarding voting access in the West Bank.

"We hope that it will happen. Already, our president Abbas declared this election since 2020-2021, but unfortunately, the Israelis refuse and stand very strong to not let us implement this election in the occupied West Bank. While in 2006 and 1994 when we had the election, we had an election also in the occupied West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem. But the Israelis four years ago stood strong not to allow us," Abu Shawesh explained.

The ambassador expressed hope that international diplomatic backing would allow Palestinians to exercise their franchise universally across the Palestinian territories.

"We hope that this time, with some pressure from the international community, we will be able to convene this election in Gaza, the West Bank, including East Jerusalem," he added, concluding, "I hope that before the end of this year, we will be able as Palestinians to start, or to implement our election."

Earlier in July, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas announced that the legislative elections will be held in late November this year, the first since 2006.

According to the news agency Wafa, President Abbas issued a presidential decree setting Saturday, November 28, 2026, as the date for holding legislative elections across all Palestinian territories, including Jerusalem, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

Wafa reported that the President, through the decree, called on the Palestinian people to participate in "free and direct legislative elections" to elect members of the Palestinian Legislative Council on the specified date.

The decree "aims to consolidate the foundations of democracy and complete the electoral process that has begun in the State of Palestine."

If the vote goes ahead, it will be the first in 20 years. (ANI)

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