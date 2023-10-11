Prez Biden interviewed in classified documents case

Washington, October 10

US President Joe Biden has been interviewed over two days by a special counsel as part of a probe into his handling of classified documents, the White House has said.

The interview was conducted at the White House on Sunday and Monday, Ian Sams, the spokesperson of the White House counsel’s office said on Monday.

“The President has been interviewed as part of the investigation being led by special counsel Robert Hur,” Sams said.

The White House said in January that documents with classified markings were found at Biden’s Delaware house and at a Washington office he used when he was Vice-President.

“As we have said from the beginning, the President and the White House are cooperating with this investigation, and as it has been appropriate, we have provided relevant updates, being as transparent as we can consistent with protecting and preserving the integrity of the investigation,” Sams said. — PTI

Papers found at Delaware house

Documents with classified markings were found at Biden’s Delaware house and at a Washington office which he used when he was Vice-President

#Joe Biden #United States of America USA #Washington