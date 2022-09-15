Prez Murmu among 500 world leaders to attend Queen’s funeral

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 14

President Droupadi Murmu will attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and offer condolences on behalf of the Government of India, a news release said.

Jignesh and Yash Patel, two Indian-origin artists from west London, are working on a giant mural of the Queen as a tribute to her. PTI

She will be among an estimated 500 world leaders and foreign dignitaries, including kings and queens and heads of state and government to attend the state funeral. Murmu will be in the UK from September 17 to19.

Royals follow queen’s coffin on last journey King Charles, his sons — Princes William and Harry — and other senior royals joined a solemn procession to take Queen Elizabeth’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to the Parliament on Wednesday as artillery guns fired salutes and Big Ben tolled

Lying on a gun carriage, covered by the Royal Standard flag and with the Imperial State Crown on top alongside a wreath of flowers, the coffin bearing the queen’s body began a procession from Westminster Hall, where it will lie in state for 4 days

Queen Elizabeth II, the former head of state of the UK and Head of the Commonwealth of Nations, had passed away on September 8.

The President herself, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have expressed condolences at her demise.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited the British High Commission in New Delhi on September 12 to convey condolences. India also observed a day of national mourning on September 11.

In the 70 years of reign of Queen Elizabeth II, India-UK ties have evolved, flourished and strengthened immensely. She played an important role in the welfare of millions of people around the world as Head of the Commonwealth, said the MEA statement.