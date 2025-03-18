Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds security assessment

Tel Aviv [Israel], March 18 (ANI/TPS): Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, today (Tuesday, 18 March 2025), at the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) headquarters/Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv, held a security assessment with Defense Minister Israel Katz and the heads of the security establishment.

The assessment came after 24 hours of Israeli military assaults on Gaza which saw the elimination of Essam Dib Abdullah al-Dalis, Hamas' prime minister and the senior government figure in the Gaza Strip. (ANI/TPS)

