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Home / World / Prime Minister Modi arrives in Nice for bilateral talks

Prime Minister Modi arrives in Nice for bilateral talks

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ANI
Updated At : 11:43 PM Jun 13, 2026 IST
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Nice [Paris], June 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Nice on Saturday for an official visit to France, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

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At the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron, PM Modi will undertake engagements in Nice from June 13-14, 2026, followed by visits to Evian and Paris from June 16-18, 2026.

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In Nice on June 14, the Prime Minister will hold a bilateral meeting with President Macron. The two leaders will also jointly inaugurate the 'Bharat Innovates' event, which will bring together leading innovation startups and venture capital funds from India, France, and other countries.

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Ministry of External Affairs (EAM) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal also highlighted the significance of the visit, noting that the Prime Minister will inaugurate the 'Bharat Innovates' event in Nice, take part in the G7 Summit at Evian and attend the VivaTech event in Paris.

In a post on X, the MEA wrote: "Strengthening partnerships, advancing progress. PM @narendramodi has departed for the 2-nation visit to France and Slovakia. During the visit, PM will engage with the leadership of both countries. PM will inaugurate 'Bharat Innovates' event at Nice, participate in the G7 Summit at Evian and attend Vivatech event in Paris. Notably, this will be first-ever visit by an Indian PM to Slovakia since its independence."

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According to the MEA, the visit to Slovakia will mark the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the country since its independence.

The visit is expected to focus on strengthening India-France cooperation in technology, innovation and investment.

Indian diaspora members gathered in large numbers ahead of the meeting, expressing enthusiasm.

While speaking to ANI, Parul, a member of the Indian diaspora, said, "PM Modi is arriving here and it is a very proud moment for us. Whatever he has done for the country, India has earned a place for itself globally. I am very happy. It's a very proud moment that we will get to see him up close today. Welcome to Nice, PM Modi."

Kirti, another member of the diaspora, said she was happy to see PM Modi upon his arrival.

"I am so happy and honoured to be here to see PM Modi," she told ANI.

Vivek, a member of the diaspora, said he was from Ayodhya and expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister

Vivek said, "I am from Ayodhya. Ram Mandir was long-awaited there. A good decision came after a really long time. So, we are really grateful to PM Modi and we are all excited." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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