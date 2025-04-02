Prime Minister Netanyahu meets with OECD Secretary General Mathias Cormann

Tel Aviv [Israel], April 2 (ANI/TPS): Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, this evening (Tuesday, 1 April 2025), at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, met with Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) Secretary General Mathias Cormann.

They discussed global economic developments and their effect on the State of Israel.

The Secretary General noted the strength of the Israeli economy and the high-tech sector and said that the OECD expects the Israeli economy to grow faster in the coming year than the global average in general and OECD countries in particular.

Also attending the meeting were National Security Council Director Tzachi Hanegbi, National Economic Council Chairman Prof. Avi Simhon and Israeli Ambassador to the OECD Shai Cohen. (ANI/TPS)

