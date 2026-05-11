Tel Aviv [Israel], May 11 (ANI/TPS): Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud Party's petition against former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett for publishing a photo of retired police chief Ami Eshed was rejected by the court.

Advertisement

The petition dealt with an advertisement on social media presenting the appointment of (retired) Commissioner Ami Eshed to a position in the party's election headquarters.

Advertisement

The petition was filed following a publication by Naftali Bennett, who is once again running for office, in which he announced the appointment of (retired) Commissioner Ami Eshed to the position of responsible for election integrity on behalf of his party. The publication was accompanied by a photo of Eshed from his time serving in the police force, wearing a uniform and saluting.

Advertisement

The Likud Party claimed that this was an unlawful use of public assets (the reputation of a senior officer, the police uniform, and the organization's professional image) for election propaganda purposes, in violation of Section 2A of the Elections Law (Methods of Propaganda). The petitioner requested that the ad be removed and that the respondents be fined.

The judge ruled that since no defect was found in the use of the image, there was no reason to interfere with the candidates' freedom of political expression.

Advertisement

The Likud Party was ordered to pay expenses to Bennett and his party in the amount of 10,000 Shekels ($3,450). (ANI/TPS)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)