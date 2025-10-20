DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Prime Ministers of Australia, Singapore, and New Zealand extend Diwali greetings

Prime Ministers of Australia, Singapore, and New Zealand extend Diwali greetings

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:00 PM Oct 20, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
ANI 20251020060255
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], October 20 (ANI): As millions around the world celebrate Diwali, the festival of lights, leaders from Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore have extended their greetings, emphasising the festival's message of hope, renewal, and the triumph of light over darkness.

Advertisement

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese conveyed his Diwali greetings in a video message, stating, "I wish everyone a very happy Diwali. As you gather to celebrate the great festival of lights, may this special time uplift you with hope for a bright future. May it be an absolutely wonderful celebration."

Advertisement

The Australian High Commission in India also hosted a lively Diwali celebration, describing it as "a celebration to remember." Sharing a video from the event, the High Commission said that Diwali with the High Commission family is always a joyous occasion and was made even more special this year with the participation of Minister Anne Aly, who joined the festivities with great enthusiasm.

Advertisement

The High Commission hosted a lively Diwali celebration, where embassy officials and guests were seen wearing traditional attire, singing, and dancing.

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon also shared his greetings on the occasion. "Happy Diwali, everyone," he said in his message. "As families and friends come together all across New Zealand to celebrate the festival of lights, I want to take a moment to acknowledge what this time represents. It is about the triumph of light over darkness, hope over despair, and good over evil."

Advertisement

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong took to X to wish people a happy Deepavali. Sharing a short video featuring members of the Indian diaspora in Singapore, he wrote, "Light over darkness. Hope over fear. As we count down to Deepavali, we celebrate not just the lights that fill our homes, but the meaning they carry in our hearts. Wishing everyone a bright and meaningful Festival of Lights ahead."

In the video, members of the Indian community in Singapore shared what Diwali means to them, from new beginnings and family celebrations to fireworks, sweets, and prosperity.

The greetings from leaders across countries reflected Diwali's universal message of peace, hope, and the power of light to dispel darkness.

Diwali is a five-day festival that starts on Dhanteras. On Dhanteras, people purchase jewellery or utensils and worship the Gods. The second day is called Naraka Chaturdashi. It is also known as Chhoti Diwali, or Small Diwali.

The third day of Diwali is the main day of the celebrations. People worship Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on this day, offering prayers to bless them with wealth and prosperity.

The fourth day of Diwali is devoted to Govardhan Puja. The fifth day is called Bhai Dooj. On this day, sisters pray for their brothers to have long and happy lives by performing the Tika ceremony, and brothers give gifts to their sisters. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts