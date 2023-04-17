Prime spot for UK army veterans at coronation

London: Around 4,000 UK Armed Forces veterans and healthcare workers will be offered a prime viewing spot opposite Buckingham Palace in London for the Coronation of King Charles III, the British government announced on Sunday. Around 3,800 seats will be created in front of the Palace for them. PTI
Nepal to ‘allow’ citizens living abroad to cast vote
Kathmandu: Nepal’s PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal said his government will make arrangements to grant voting rights to Nepali citizens living abroad. Over 6,50,000 Nepalis have reportedly migrated overseas in 2021 seeking employment.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bathinda firing case solved, Army guard killed 4 jawans; police say ‘motive is personal, indicating harassment of physical nature’
The Army jawans were killed in their sleep in the firing whi...
11 die of heatstroke at 'Maharashtra Bhushan' award function in Navi Mumbai
Home Minister Amit Shah conferred the award to social reform...
2 ex-judges, former DGP on probe panel
Shooters wanted name in crime: FIR
8 injured as house collapses after cylinder explosion in West Delhi
8 people are rescued by the fire personnel and rushed to a h...