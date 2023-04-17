Prime spot for UK army veterans at coronation

PTI

London: Around 4,000 UK Armed Forces veterans and healthcare workers will be offered a prime viewing spot opposite Buckingham Palace in London for the Coronation of King Charles III, the British government announced on Sunday. Around 3,800 seats will be created in front of the Palace for them. PTI

Nepal to ‘allow’ citizens living abroad to cast vote

Kathmandu: Nepal’s PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal said his government will make arrangements to grant voting rights to Nepali citizens living abroad. Over 6,50,000 Nepalis have reportedly migrated overseas in 2021 seeking employment.