Prince Andrew sent photos of daughters to Epstein; holiday emails big expose

Freshly released documents linked to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein have reignited controversy surrounding Prince Andrew, revealing that he allegedly sent photographs of his daughters to Epstein years after the disgraced financier’s 2008 conviction for procuring a minor for prostitution.

According to emails cited in a report by The Sun, Prince Andrew, formerly the Duke of York, sent images of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie to Epstein in 2011 and 2012, despite previously claiming he had cut off all contact with Epstein following the conviction. The emails are part of millions of previously unseen documents related to Epstein that were made public by the U.S. Department of Justice last week.

The photographs were reportedly included in holiday greeting emails sent from Andrew’s official “HRH The Duke of York” email address. One message, dated December 21, 2011, appears to be a Christmas card showing Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie together in a snowy setting. Beatrice is pictured wearing a silver Christmas cracker hat, while Eugenie is bundled in a scarf and fur hat. The message was signed by Andrew and read: “Wishing you much joy and happiness at this time and for the year ahead.”

A second email, dated December 20, 2012, allegedly included four photographs. Two images showed Princess Beatrice climbing Mont Blanc during a trip in February 2012 and Princess Eugenie participating in the “Night Rider” charity bike ride later that year. The remaining images reportedly featured Prince Andrew abseiling down The Shard in London and Sarah, Duchess of York, during a visit to Canada’s Great Slave Lake. Like the earlier message, the email was signed by Andrew and carried a holiday greeting.

At the time the photographs were sent, Princess Eugenie was aged between 21 and 22, while Princess Beatrice was between 23 and 24. Both women were adults. Nevertheless, the disclosure has caused renewed embarrassment for Andrew, who has faced sustained criticism and public scrutiny over his association with Epstein.

The latest revelations appear to contradict Prince Andrew’s repeated assertions that he severed ties with Epstein after the financier’s 2008 conviction.

During his controversial 2019 BBC Newsnight interview, Andrew said he visited Epstein in 2010 “with the sole purpose of saying that, because he had been convicted, it was inappropriate for us to be seen together.”

However, documents released as part of the latest disclosure suggest that Andrew maintained contact with Epstein well beyond that point. Records reportedly show that Andrew stayed at Epstein’s New York townhouse in December 2010, just days after Epstein completed a period of house arrest. The pair were photographed together in Central Park during that visit.

Additional emails from 2010 allegedly show Andrew expressing pleasure at Epstein’s release from house arrest and responding positively to Epstein’s offer to arrange a meeting with a “beautiful, trustworthy” 26-year-old Russian woman. Separate documents also claim that Andrew invited Epstein to Buckingham Palace one month after Epstein completed house arrest, though Buckingham Palace has not commented on the reports.

The newly released trove includes more than three million documents, as well as over 2,000 videos and approximately 180,000 images. The release follows a deadline established under a law signed by former U.S. President Donald Trump, requiring greater transparency in federal records related to Epstein.

Prince Andrew has consistently denied any criminal wrongdoing in connection with Epstein, who died by suicide in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges. Epstein’s longtime associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence after being convicted of sex trafficking-related offences.

The renewed attention comes as Andrew continues to face personal and financial consequences stemming from his association with Epstein. He has been stripped of his military titles and royal patronages and is reportedly facing pressure to vacate his residence at Royal Lodge in Windsor.

Recent media reports have highlighted apparent divisions within the royal family. Earlier this week, Princess Beatrice was seen riding horses with her father near Windsor, accompanied by her four-year-old daughter, Sienna. In contrast, reports suggest that Princess Eugenie has cut off contact with Andrew amid ongoing controversies.

The document release has also drawn other high-profile figures into renewed public scrutiny. Separate, unverified claims within the files reference Elon Musk’s alleged plans to visit Epstein’s private Caribbean island in 2014, as well as allegations involving Bill Gates, which Gates has strongly denied.

As further documents continue to emerge, the latest disclosures are likely to deepen scrutiny of Prince Andrew’s past conduct and further complicate efforts to distance himself from Epstein’s extensive and damaging legacy.

With inputs from PTI