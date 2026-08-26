Prince Harry, Meghan arrive in the UK for kids to begin school term: Reports

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle arrived in the UK on Wednesday in time for their children, Archie and Lilibet, to start school next month, according to British media reports.

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The non-working royals are believed to have flown into Birmingham Airport privately from California and are expected to base their family at a private property outside of London, in the picturesque Cotswolds area. A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan, told the BBC that "this is not something we would comment on".

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The couple are expected to bring their dogs, Mia and Pula, with them, but are keeping the chickens from their farm in the US back in Montecito, California.

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"How long will they stay? I don't know, but it will be for an extended period. Whether that's six months, a year, two years — who knows," a source was quoted as saying to 'The Daily Telegraph'.

The newspaper claims the couple plan to live as an "international" family, keeping their homes in the US and Portugal. Meanwhile, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, are enrolled at a British school from the start of the autumn term in September.

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The news of the move emerged last week, when Buckingham Palace said it did not comment on developments related to non-working members of the royal family.

It is understood that Harry's father, King Charles, was made aware of the couple's plans earlier this month. The matter had not been discussed when Harry, 41, and Meghan, 45, were hosted at Charles' Highgrove home in Gloucestershire for a "private family occasion" last month, when the King met his two grandchildren after some years.

While it is expected that the King naturally welcomes the opportunity to see more of his younger son and his family in a private and personal capacity, there will be no alteration to their role and status as private individuals. This is seen as in keeping with the couple's clearly expressed wishes and agreement since 2020, as there remains no "half in and half out" option in terms of official royal duties.

Harry has previously expressed serious concerns for the security of his family, with him even resorting to legal avenues to ensure high-level armed protection despite being a non-working royal.

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham has said their security would be a "private matter", while the Home Office insisted the government's protective security system is "rigorous and proportionate". It remains unclear what provisions will be made for their security in the UK and who will pay for it, given their non-frontline royal status.

The Sussexes, as the couple is known, have had a tumultuous relationship with the royal family since relocating to a mansion in the exclusive southern California enclave of Montecito in 2020.

Harry, who remains fifth in the line of succession to the British throne, has had a particularly stormy relationship with his older brother and future king William.

In his explosive memoir 'Spare', he said he left Britain to escape the restrictions of royal life and criticised palace officials for being insensitive to his wife's mental health.