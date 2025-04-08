DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / World / Prince Harry was unfairly treated when stripped of UK security detail, says lawyer

Prince Harry was unfairly treated when stripped of UK security detail, says lawyer

Harry rarely shows up to court, making only a few appearances in the past two years
article_Author
AP
London, Updated At : 05:39 PM Apr 08, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Britain's Prince Harry gestures as he walks on the day he is expected to give evidence in his appeal against the rejection of his legal challenge to the British government's decision to take away his police protection when he is in Britain, outside the High Court in London in Britain on Tuesday. Reuters Photo
Advertisement

Prince Harry was unfairly treated when the UK government stripped him of his British security detail, his attorney told appeals court judges on Tuesday.

Harry, who made a rare appearance in court for the hearing, lost his government-funded protection in February 2020 after he stepped down from his role as a working member of the royal family and moved to the US.

While a High Court judge ruled last year that the government panel’s decision to provide “bespoke” security on an as-needed basis was not unlawful, irrational or unjustified, Harry’s attorney, Shaheed Fatima, argued that a group that evaluated the Duke of Sussex’s security needs failed to follow its own process and perform a risk management assessment.

Advertisement

“The appellant does not accept that bespoke means better,” Fatima said. “In fact, in his submission, it means that he has been singled out for different, unjustified and inferior treatment.”

Harry, whose titles include the Duke of Sussex, was wearing a navy blue suit and light blue tie as he sat behind his lawyer. His surprise appearance was an indication of the case’s importance to him.

Advertisement

Harry, 40, the younger son of King Charles III, has bucked royal family convention by taking the government and tabloid press to court, where he has a mixed record.

But Harry rarely shows up to court, making only a few appearances in the past two years. That included the trial of one of his phone hacking cases against the British tabloids when he was the first senior member of the royal family to enter the witness box in more than a century.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper