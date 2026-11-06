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Home / World / Prince Harry's father-in-law arrested on charges related to child sexual abuse material

Prince Harry's father-in-law arrested on charges related to child sexual abuse material

Meghan Markle recently said she was 'deeply distressed' by allegations that a collection of child sexual abuse images had been found at her father’s former home

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AP
London, Updated At : 09:13 PM Nov 06, 2026 IST
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Prince Harry and wife Meghan. Reuters file
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Thomas Markle, the father of Prince Harry’s wife Meghan, was arrested Friday morning by federal agents in Florida on charges related to child sexual abuse material, people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.

The people who confirmed his arrest were not authorised to publicly discuss the investigation and spoke on the condition of anonymity. Thomas Markle was taken into custody near Tampa.

Meghan Markle recently said she was “deeply distressed” by allegations that a collection of child sexual abuse images had been found at her father’s former home. She also revealed that a letter containing “troubling allegations” about him had been sent to London police in 2018.

Meghan, an American citizen who starred in the US television drama “Suits,” married Harry at Windsor Castle in 2018. They have two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

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Her father, a retired television lighting and photography director, did not attend the wedding, prompting extensive coverage in the British media of Meghan’s estrangement from her father. Meghan said she decided to distance herself from him to protect her children.

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