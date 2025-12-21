DT
Home / World / Prince William brings his son to same homeless shelter he first visited with Princess Diana

Prince William brings his son to same homeless shelter he first visited with Princess Diana

The young royal signed his name in a book on the same page that Diana and William had written their names 32 years ago, in December 1993

article_Author
AP
London, Updated At : 06:26 PM Dec 21, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Prince William and his eldest son, Prince George. Reuters file photo
Prince William and his eldest son, Prince George, put on aprons to help make Christmas lunch at a homeless shelter, a charity that the Prince of Wales first visited as a child with his mother, the late Princess Diana.

The royal father and son were seen decorating a Christmas tree and helping with meal preparations in the kitchen at The Passage in central London, in a video posted to William's YouTube account on Saturday.

“Proud to join volunteers and staff at The Passage in preparing Christmas lunch – this year with another pair of helping hands,” read a post on the social media account of William and his wife, Princess Catherine.

William is the royal patron of The Passage, which he first visited when he was 11 with his mother, Diana. The heir to the throne has visited the charity in recent years, but this was the first time George, 12, joined him.

The young royal signed his name in a book on the same page that Diana and William had written their names 32 years ago, in December 1993.

William was shown pouring Brussels sprouts onto an oven tray, while George helped set out Yorkshire puddings and set a long table for dozens of attendees.

William launched his Homewards project in 2023 to tackle homelessness.

Tags :
