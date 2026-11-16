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Home / World / Prince William, Kate Middleton bond over chai, cricket with Sachin Tendulkar

Prince William, Kate Middleton bond over chai, cricket with Sachin Tendulkar

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ANI
Updated At : 10:52 AM Nov 16, 2026 IST
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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 16 (ANI): Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton, the Prince and Princess of Wales, met legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar at the Ballard Estate in Mumbai.

In visuals from the site, the Prince and Princess were seen engrossed in a lively conversation with Tendulkar. They also headed to a specially arranged tea stall, where they were served ‘chai’ in traditional kulhads.

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Sachin Tendulkar and the Prince and Princess of Wales appeared to be engaged in a lively conversation about cricket, as they exchanged gestures seemingly recreating moments from the game. Sachin could be seen animatedly explaining something with his hand movements, while Prince William and Princess Catherine listened with keen interest and smiles, making the interaction warm and engaging.

At the estate, Prince William also enjoyed a game of cricket with Tendulkar, as they were scheduled to take part in ‘Gully Cricket’ alongside school students.

Tendulkar seemed enthusiastic as he guided the Prince before the game, while Kate Middleton cheerfully watched from the sidelines. Tendulkar alongwith Prince William and Kate Middleton, took turns to bat, enjoying the light-hearted activity at the Ballard Estate.

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For the outing, Prince William sported a white shirt paired with a navy blue sleeveless Nehru-style jacket and dark trousers, while Princess Catherine looked elegant in a light lime-green double-breasted blazer teamed with a white top and matching trousers.

Sachin opted for a smart-casual look in a navy blue shirt and dark denim trousers, completing the relaxed yet polished appearance.

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Earlier in the morning, the royal couple also shared a message highlighting India's contribution to environmental innovation and sustainability, expressing their delight at being in the country for the annual environmental award initiative.

"Catherine and I are delighted to be in India for this year's Earthshot Prize," the message read on the Instagram story of the official account of the Prince and Princess of Wales. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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