
Home / World / "Principally, PM Modi and Iran think along the same lines on AI," says Iranian Minister Ehsan Chitsaz

"Principally, PM Modi and Iran think along the same lines on AI," says Iranian Minister Ehsan Chitsaz

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:50 PM Feb 19, 2026 IST

New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): At the India AI Impact Summit 2026, Iranian Deputy Minister for Policy-making, Planning for ICT Development, and Digital Economy, Ehsan Chitsaz, underscored growing convergence between India and Iran on the future of artificial intelligence and digital transformation.

Speaking exclusively to ANI, Chitsaz highlighted the alignment between Iran's digital vision and the approach championed by Narendra Modi.

"The principles of PM Modi are quite similar to what we are looking for in Iran, especially democratizing AI for all people and harnessing AI for every person around the world. This is one of the most important principles we are looking for in Iran." he said.

Chitsaz emphasized that equitable access to artificial intelligence and inclusive digital growth are central to Iran's policy priorities. He noted that emerging technologies must be leveraged not only for economic advancement but also to ensure that benefits reach citizens across all sections of society.

The India AI Impact Summit has brought together government policymakers, industry AI experts, academicians, technology innovators and civil society from across the world at New Delhi to advance global discussions on artificial intelligence.

The India AI Impact Summit, the first global AI summit to be hosted in the Global South, reflects on the transformative potential of, AI aligning with the national vision of "Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya" (welfare for all, happiness for all) and global principle of AI for Humanity. This summit is part of an evolving international process aimed at strengthening global cooperation on the governance, safety, and societal impact of AI.

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is guided by three Sutras or foundational pillars - People, Planet, and Progress. These sutras articulate the core principles for global cooperation on artificial intelligence. They aim to promote human-centric AI that safeguards rights and ensures equitable benefits across societies, environmentally sustainable advancement of AI, and inclusive economic and technological advancement.

The Summit saw participation of more than 110 countries, 30 International organizations, including about 20 HoS/HoG level participation, about 45 Ministers. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

