"Priority for us": French Deputy Ambassador Lisa Amon on welcoming 30,000 Indian students by 2030

New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): Welcoming 30,000 Indian students to France by 2030 is a priority for the country as it seeks to strengthen educational cooperation and people-to-people ties with India, French Deputy Ambassador Lisa Amon said on Thursday.

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the New Delhi edition of the Choose France Tour 2026, Amon said the student mobility target was a key component of the India-France Special Global Strategic Partnership.

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“It is definitely a priority for us to welcome Indian students in France. It is indeed a priority since last year there was a declaration that the strategic partnership between India and France was indeed both global and special,” Amon said.

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She said the partnership included a dedicated pillar for people-to-people connections, with the target of welcoming 30,000 Indian students forming a core part of this initiative.

“The idea is that obviously to connect countries, but also to offer opportunities. There's a lot of students in India who show a lot of promise and who are looking for opportunities. And there's a lot of institutions at higher education institutions in France who have for years and decades and centuries proved their worth,” she added.

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On the increase in Indian student enrolment in French higher education, Amon attributed the growth to strong bilateral relations, institutional engagement and greater awareness of educational opportunities in France.

She said initiatives such as the Choose France Tour and the support provided by Campus France allow prospective students to interact directly with institutions, clarify their doubts and explore academic pathways.

Amon also highlighted the importance of stability and reliability when students choose a destination for higher education, saying France offered an environment in which they could pursue their studies and plan their future careers.

On attracting more French students to Indian universities, she said institutions in both countries and their diplomatic missions were working to expand academic exchanges. She added that India offered French students opportunities to learn languages, gain international exposure and broaden their perspectives.

Campus France Deputy Director-General Béatrice Khaiat also highlighted efforts to attract more Indian students, pointing to the availability of English-taught programmes and post-study opportunities.

“We want to attract more students and also the French higher education institutions are doing everything to get more Indian students to France. For example, in France, there are nearly 2,000 programs taught in English. So you can study in English in France,” Khaiat said.

She added that eligible graduates could access arrangements allowing them to gain professional experience in France, while describing the country as welcoming to Indian students.

The New Delhi edition of the Choose France Tour 2026, held at Le Méridien, brought together representatives from more than 50 French higher education institutions across disciplines including management, engineering, design, creative arts, hospitality and gastronomy.

The event offered students and families opportunities to learn about admissions, academic programmes, visa procedures, accommodation and student life in France.

According to figures cited by Campus France, Indian enrolment in French higher education increased by 17 per cent to 9,100 students in 2024-25, making India the 11th-largest source country of international students in France. The number of Indian students has risen by 63 per cent since 2018.

The Choose France Tour 2026, organised by the Embassy of France in India in collaboration with the French Institute in India and Campus France, will conclude in Bengaluru on October 17 after visits to Mumbai, Pune and New Delhi. (ANI)

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