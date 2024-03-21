Probe begins into Kate Middleton’s medical data breach

London, March 20
The UK’s information watchdog said it is assessing reports that hospital staff attempted to view Kate Middleton’s private medical records while the Princess of Wales was admitted for an abdominal surgery in London.
The private hospital where the 42-year-old was treated in January is said to have launched its own investigation into the claims. According to a report in the ‘Daily Mirror’, at least one member of staff at the hospital had allegedly tried to access Kate’s medical notes.
“We can confirm that we have received a breach report and are assessing the information provided,” said a spokesperson for the Information Commissioner’s Office. The hospital reportedly contacted Kensington Palace, the Prince and Princess of Wales’ office, after the alleged breach came to light.
