Processing request to let China dock ship: Sri Lanka

PTI

Colombo, August 23

Sri Lanka is currently processing a request by China to allow a research ship to dock in the country, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday, a year after a visit by a Chinese spy vessel to the island nation raised security concerns in India.

“The Chinese embassy here has made an application and the ministry is currently looking into it,” Priyanga Wickramasingha, the foreign ministry spokesperson, said. The Chinese research vessel — SHI YAN 6 — is expected to arrive in Sri Lanka for marine research activities in October.

The media here is abuzz that the foreign office here is in an awkward position about the request due to “concerns being raised by India”.

#China #Sri Lanka