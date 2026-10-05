Progress underway on USD 100 billion investment target under India-EFTA trade pact, says MEA Secy Sibi George

New Delhi [India], October 5 (ANI): MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George on Monday detailed the expanding economic, educational, and diplomatic partnership between India and Switzerland, highlighting significant progress under the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA).

Responding to a question from ANI during a media briefing on the state visit of the President of Switzerland, Secretary George addressed the execution roadmap for the multi-billion-dollar trade deal and emphasised that ground-level progress is already visible beyond formal policy frameworks. He noted that Indian businesses have also built a major footprint in Switzerland.

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"On the investment projects, there was this agreement to have an investment to the tune of 100 billion dollars in the next 15 years. You know, this is a commitment. These commitments create an important framework, but the real value is in the actual investment. I'm very happy to report that there is significant progress in that direction," he said.

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Providing a detailed breakdown of the existing industrial ecosystem, Secretary George highlighted how Swiss enterprises are utilising India for manufacturing, innovation, and international exports, while reaffirming the long-term employment creation targets under the trade pact.

"There are more than 340 Swiss companies present in India with a subsidiary, with a joint venture, two liaison offices, and with 110 companies setting up manufacturing and 30 companies operating their R&D centres in India, and 74 companies using India as an export hub for other markets. So, there is a growing partnership which would bring in huge investment, as envisaged in the TEPA, in the coming months and years. This would also envisage creating at least 1 million jobs in India," he said.

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Emphasising that bilateral economic engagement is a two-way street, the MEA Secretary pointed out the substantial investment presence Indian corporate houses have built across key sectors in Switzerland.

"There is Indian investment in Switzerland as well. I am told that there is, to the tune of 9 billion dollars, investment in the last several years, and over 150 Indian companies have established subsidiaries in Switzerland, including IT companies, pharma companies, life sciences, even automobile," he added.

Turning to higher education cooperation, Secretary George stated that India has invited Swiss academic institutions to establish physical presence in the country amid ongoing higher education reforms.

"We have invited Swiss universities. A large number of foreign universities are opening their campuses in India. Swiss universities have also been invited to take a look at this. Education is a very important area of cooperation between India and Switzerland," he observed.

Expanding on academic cooperation and skill development, Secretary George revealed that New Delhi has formally encouraged Swiss higher education institutions to set up offshore campuses in India as part of broader education sector reforms.

"So, education is a very important area of cooperation between India and Switzerland. In fact, the Honourable President is accompanied by the state secretary in charge of education, who is also, you know, the—the President himself is the—is in charge of the education ministry. So, it's an important topic of discussions."

Concluding his response on diplomatic and global governance matters, Secretary George noted, "As far as today's meetings are concerned, I would like to say that multilateralism was discussed, and the importance of strengthening multilateralism was discussed, and we will continue to have further discussions on how do we take this forward."

This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Swiss President Guy Parmelin held bilateral talks on Monday as the latter arrived in New Delhi on a three-day State visit at the invitation of PM Modi. The discussions resulted in six key outcomes, including the Migration and Mobility Partnership (MMP), offering multiple-entry visas valid for up to five years.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) noted that President Parmelin is travelling alongside a prominent delegation consisting of senior officials and corporate executives, marking his maiden State visit to India and his second journey to the nation this year, following his participation in the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi in February 2026. (ANI)

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