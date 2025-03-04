Project Steering Committee, Joint Working Group meets on India-Nepal cross border railway links commences

Kathmandu [Nepal], March 4 (ANI): India and Nepal held the 9th Project Steering Committee (PSC) and the (JWG) meetings from February 27-28 in the national capital, to review the implementation of ongoing cross-border railway links and overall bilateral cooperation in the railway sector.

The Indian delegation was led by Rohit Rathish, Joint Secretary (DPA-III), Ministry of External Affairs and JWG by Pradeep Ojha, Executive Director (Traffic Transportation-Freight), Ministry of Railways. the Nepali side was led by Sushil Babu Dhakal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Physical Infrastructure and Transport, for both meetings.

Both sides discussed the ongoing works of Jaynagar-Bijalpura-Bardibas and Jogbani-Biratnagar broad gauge railway lines between India and Nepal, being developed with grant assistance from India.

"The preparedness for the commencement of work on the remaining sections of the two railway lines i.e. from Bijalpura to Bardibas on Jaynagar-Bijalpura-Bardibas and Nepal Custom Yard to Biratnagar on Jogbani-Biratnagar was also reviewed. The Nepali side assured that necessary facilitation will be provided for early commencement and completion of the work on the remaining sections of the railway lines," a release from the Ministry of External Affairs stated.

"The Final Location Survey (FLS) Report of Raxaul-Kathmandu Broad Gauge Railway Link, Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the commencement of passenger train services on the Janakpur-Ayodhya section and additional railway links were also discussed. Both sides agreed to enhance technical cooperation in the railway sector, including in the areas of capacity building, logistic support and training of Nepali railway personnel," the release added further.

On the sidelines of the JWG and PSC meetings, the Nepali delegation also visited Indian Railways Institute of Transport Management (IRITM), Lucknow and Ayodhya to view and understand the facilities available for training of railway personnel and officials from Nepal. (ANI)

