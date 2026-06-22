"Project to eliminate Iran, the resistance failed": Hezbollah chief accuses US of Israeli military ops in Lebanon

Beirut [Lebanon], June 22 (ANI): Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem accused the United States of enabling continued Israeli military operations in Lebanon, despite multiple calls for cessation of such hostilities, asserting that efforts to eliminate Iran and resistance movements in the region had failed, referring to the recent conflict instigated by US-Israeli coalition forces.

Advertisement

Speaking at the central Ashura council, Qassem said Iran had emerged stronger despite enduring significant sacrifices and demonstrated that it would not relinquish its rights or regional influence.

Advertisement

"The project to eliminate Iran and the resistance in the region has failed," Qassem said, adding that the region was entering a new phase shaped by what he described as the defeat of the "American-Israeli project".

Advertisement

The Hezbollah chief criticised ceasefire proposals that would allow Israel continued military activity, saying such arrangements amounted to a continuation of aggression.

"A ceasefire that grants Israel freedom of action is a continuation of the aggression, and we will not accept it," he said, alleging that Israel had repeatedly violated previous ceasefire understandings.

Advertisement

"Every time we adhered to a ceasefire, the enemy did not," he added.

Qassem stated that any ceasefire agreement must involve a complete halt to military operations by air, land and sea, an end to demolition activities, and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from occupied Lebanese territory.

He further claimed that Hezbollah enjoys strong backing from Iran, which he said considers ending aggression against Lebanon and defending the country among its top priorities.

"We are in the stage of dismantling the "Israeli" project, and a ceasefire means a complete cessation of aggression, paving the way for the enemy's withdrawal from our land. A ceasefire means a complete halt to aggression by air, land, and sea, a cessation of demolition operations, and no reinforcement or consolidation of presence in the occupied territories," Qaseem said.

"We have strong support from Iran, which has placed stopping the aggression against Lebanon and defending it as its first priority. Closing the Strait of Hormuz is a powerful weapon, and the Lebanese state must utilise it," he added.

Accusing Washington of supporting Israeli actions, Qassem said the conflict would not have reached its current intensity without US assistance and argued that US President Donald Trump possessed the ability to halt Israeli operations if he chose to do so.

"All this aggression would not have reached this level without American support; therefore, President Donald Trump can stop the aggression," he said.

Qassem also asserted that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would be unable to reject a direct American demand to end military actions, while reiterating Hezbollah's opposition to any arrangement that does not fully end hostilities.

The Hezbollah leader further claimed that the movement would continue confronting any violations and expressed confidence that Israel's regional project would ultimately fail.

His remarks come amid ongoing diplomatic talks between the US and Iran as part of the technical talks, following the signing of the 14-point memorandum of understanding (MoU) to end the hostilities in West Asia, where the end of the Israeli operation in Lebanon is also a major point. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)