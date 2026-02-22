Prolonged curfew in Balochistan sparks allegations of coercion and civilian hardship

Balochistan [Pakistan], February 22 (ANI): A curfew enforced in Nushki from February 6 has now entered its second consecutive week, with residents alleging that authorities have made the easing of restrictions conditional upon staging a rally in support of the state.

Locals claim security officials conveyed that normalcy would not return unless citizens publicly demonstrated allegiance by organising a pro-government gathering and hoisting Pakistani flags on their homes and businesses, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

According to The Balochistan Post, commercial activity in the city has been severely curtailed.

Markets and shops have been directed to close by 6:00 pm, while major arteries, including highways connecting Nushki to Quetta and surrounding districts, remain blocked.

Entry into the city after evening hours is reportedly prohibited, and internal movement during curfew timings is tightly restricted.

Residents described a substantial presence of security personnel at key intersections and public spaces.

They further alleged that travel out of the city has been heavily monitored, with checkpoints even set up along routes leading to healthcare facilities.

In one instance, a pregnant woman in critical condition was reportedly denied timely access to medical treatment due to movement restrictions.

Local journalists have faced pressure to endorse the official account of recent developments, with warnings of serious repercussions for non-compliance.

The curfew followed statements from the banned separatist outfit Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), which asserted that it had temporarily taken control of Nushki during coordinated attacks under the second phase of its self-declared "Operation Herof," as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

The group claimed it targeted Pakistani military camps and an ISI facility, alleging significant casualties among security personnel.

BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch announced the end of the operation on February 6, after which Pakistani forces re-entered the city and imposed the ongoing curfew, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

