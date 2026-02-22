DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Prolonged curfew in Balochistan sparks allegations of coercion and civilian hardship

Prolonged curfew in Balochistan sparks allegations of coercion and civilian hardship

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:25 PM Feb 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Balochistan [Pakistan], February 22 (ANI): A curfew enforced in Nushki from February 6 has now entered its second consecutive week, with residents alleging that authorities have made the easing of restrictions conditional upon staging a rally in support of the state.

Advertisement

Locals claim security officials conveyed that normalcy would not return unless citizens publicly demonstrated allegiance by organising a pro-government gathering and hoisting Pakistani flags on their homes and businesses, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

Advertisement

According to The Balochistan Post, commercial activity in the city has been severely curtailed.

Advertisement

Markets and shops have been directed to close by 6:00 pm, while major arteries, including highways connecting Nushki to Quetta and surrounding districts, remain blocked.

Entry into the city after evening hours is reportedly prohibited, and internal movement during curfew timings is tightly restricted.

Advertisement

Residents described a substantial presence of security personnel at key intersections and public spaces.

They further alleged that travel out of the city has been heavily monitored, with checkpoints even set up along routes leading to healthcare facilities.

In one instance, a pregnant woman in critical condition was reportedly denied timely access to medical treatment due to movement restrictions.

Local journalists have faced pressure to endorse the official account of recent developments, with warnings of serious repercussions for non-compliance.

The curfew followed statements from the banned separatist outfit Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), which asserted that it had temporarily taken control of Nushki during coordinated attacks under the second phase of its self-declared "Operation Herof," as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

The group claimed it targeted Pakistani military camps and an ISI facility, alleging significant casualties among security personnel.

BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch announced the end of the operation on February 6, after which Pakistani forces re-entered the city and imposed the ongoing curfew, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts