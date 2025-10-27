Prolonged Torkham border closure leaves thousands of transporters stranded amid rising hardships

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], October 27 (ANI): The ongoing closure of the Torkham border since October 13 has worsened the difficulties faced by hundreds of stranded transporters, with many running low on funds and others experiencing physical and mental health challenges, according to a report by Dawn.

Advertisement

Local and Afghan transporters stuck on the road leading to the Torkham border reported that approximately 4,000 to 5,000 vehicles loaded with various goods were waiting for the border to reopen, with no clear timeline for the resumption of trade between the two 'hostile' neighbouring countries.

Advertisement

They mentioned that they were encountering countless problems, including significant unforeseen financial losses, concerns for personal and cargo safety, severe shortages of food and water, and ongoing psychological distress, as reported by Dawn.

Advertisement

One transporter stated that many of his colleagues have run out of money over the past two weeks while trying to secure essential items such as food, water, medicines, and vehicle maintenance.

He remarked that none of the so-called transporters' unions had reached out to check on their situation, and brokers and cargo owners had also ignored their financial struggles, refusing to offload the current goods to alleviate further losses, as cited in the Dawn report.

Advertisement

He added that they were finding it very challenging to guard their vehicles while also sourcing food and water, and that they had to sleep on the hard ground due to a lack of alternatives.

Another driver mentioned that under normal circumstances, they would carry cash and necessary daily items for a maximum of one week, which covers a round-trip from Peshawar to Kabul and back.

"However, this time we are trapped in an immensely uncertain situation, as the dispute between Pakistan and Afghanistan has extended beyond our expectations, and we are now facing a critical scenario," he expressed.

He noted that several drivers and their assistants had fallen ill due to various weather-related ailments, while some were seriously struggling with mental health issues as they began to lose hope for an immediate opening of the border, as highlighted in the Dawn report. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)